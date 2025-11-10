Namibia/Comoros: Comoros Return Home for Friendly Fixtures Against Namibia

9 November 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Comoros will be hosting Namibia in two friendly internationals as they return home after a two-year exile, with games in Moroni on November 14 and 17, helping coach Stefano Cusin prepare for next month's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Stade Omnisport de Malouzini is open for business after Comoros had to play all their home games in both the 2025 Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at various neutral venues.

For the two games on November 14 and 17, Cusin has handed a first call-up to defender Hamza Abdallah, who is 22 years old, was born in Paris but has played in Switzerland for the past four seasons. Also new is another French-born defender, Idriss Mohamed, who is at Le Puy in the third tier of French club football.

Comoros are playing in the opening game at the Cup of Nations finals against Morocco in Rabat on December 21. They are also up against Mali and Zambia in Group A.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Adel Anzimati-Aboudou (Ararat Yerevan, Armenia), Ben Salim Boina (Istres, France), Yannick Pandor (Royal Franc Borains, Belgium)

Defenders: Akim Abdallah (EA Guingamp, France), Hamza Abdallah (Lausanne Sport, Switzerland), Saïd Bakari (Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Ismaël Boura (Troyes, France), Kassim Mdahoma (Aubagne, France), Idriss Mohamed (Le Puy, France), Ahmed Soilihi (Toulon, France), Kenan Toibibou (NK Bravo, Slovenia)

Midfielders: Yacine Bourhane (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Raimane Daou (Aubagne Air-Bel, France), Rayan Lutin (Amiens, France), Youssouf Mchangama (Troyes, France), Iyad Mohamed (Casa Pia, Portugal), Rayan Mroivili (Villefranche Beaujolais, France),

Forwards: Aboubacar Ali (Royal Franc Borains, Belgium), Youssouf Bendjaloud (Sochaux, France), El Fardou Ben Nabouhane (FK Zemun, Serbia), Faïz Mattoir (Almere City, Netherlands), Rafiki Saïd (Troyes, France), Rémy Vita (Tondela, Portugal).

