Egypt Take Full Strength Squad to Al Ain International Cup

Egypt is taking a full-strength squad to the Al Ain International Cup in the United Arab Emirates this month as it prepares for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, where it will be looking for its first continental title in 15 years.

Egypt has won more Cup of Nations crowns than any other country, but its last success came in 2010 and the Pharaohs will be among the more fancied teams at the tournament in North Africa, where it is paired in Group B with Angola, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Coach Hossam Hassan has selected 26 players for the Al Ain International Cup, where Egypt takes on fellow World Cup finalists Uzbekistan on November 14 and then plays next against either Cape Verde or Iran. The matches are all at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

There is a return to the squad for Pyramids FC goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy for the first time since the last Cup of Nations finals in Côte d'Ivoire and for striker Salah Mohsen, who last won a cap four years ago.

Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush also returns after recovering from injury.

Zamalek defender Mohamed Ismail and Ceramica Cleopatra midfielder Marwan Osman earn a first call-up.

The Pharaohs abroad contingent is led by team captain Mohamed Salah and Ligue 1's Mostafa Mohamed.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shenawy (Pyramids), Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir (both Al Ahly), Mohamed Sobhi (Zamalek)

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ahmed Fatouh (both Zamalek), Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids), Mohamed Hany (Al Ahly), Mohamed Ismail (Zamalek), Rami Rabia (Al Ain, United Arab Emirates), Khaled Sobhi (Al Masry)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Adel (Al Jazira, United Arab Emirates), Marwan Attia (Al Ahly), Hamdy Fathi (Al Wakrah, Qatar), Mohanad Lasheen (Pyramids), Marwan Osman (Ceramica Cleopatra), Mahmoud Saber (Pyramids), Mohamed Shehata (Zamalek), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Zalaka (Pyramids), Ahmed Zizo (Al Ahly)

Forwards: Osama Faisal (National Bank of Egypt), Omar Marmoush (Manchester City, England), Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes, France), Salah Mohsen (Al Masry), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England)