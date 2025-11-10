Tanzania: New Tanzania Coach Gamondi Names Squad for Kuwait Friendly

9 November 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Denmark-based striker Kevin John is one of several players to profit from a change of coach for Tanzania, as he has won a recall to the squad six weeks on from the start of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 finals.

Miguel Gamondi has taken over from Hemed Suleiman and will take charge of the side for the first time as they meet Kuwait in a friendly in Cairo on 15 November.

He has named a 22-man squad, which sees the 22-year-old John back for the first time in 18 months.

Also returning to the squad are veteran defender Mohamed Hussein and midfielder Mudathir Yahya, and Azerbaijan-based Alphonce Mabula, who did not feature in last month's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia and friendly with Iran.

Also back is Simba defender Shomari Kapombe.

Tanzania compete in Group C at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 finals and play their first game against Nigeria in December. After that, they take on neighbours Uganda and Tunisia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Zuberi Foba (Azam), Hussein Masaraga (Singida Black Stars), Yakoub Suleiman (Simba)

Defenders: Ibrahim Abdullah, Mohamed Hussein, Dickson Job (Young Africans), Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Pascal Msindo (Azam), Wilson Nangu (Simba)

Midfielders: Morice Abraham (Simba), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale, England), Novatus Dismas (Goztepe, Turkey), Habibi Idd (Singida Black Stars), Alphonce Mabula (Shamakhi, Azerbaijan), Charles M'Mombwa (Floriana, Malta), Feisal Salum (Azam), Mudathir Yahya (Young Africans)

Forwards: Kelvin John (Aalborg, Denmark), Selemani Mwalimu (Simba), Paul Peter (JKT Tanzania), Abdul Suleiman (Azam).

