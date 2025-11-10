Malawi: Silver Strikers Snatch Fdh Bank Cup From Wanderers in Dramatic Shootout

Silver Strikers refused to end the 2025 season empty-handed, clinching the FDH Bank Cup in dramatic fashion after edging Mighty Wanderers 5-4 on penalties at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The final, played under heavy tension and strategic caution, saw both sides set up in contrasting shapes--Coach Peter Mgangira opting for a five-man defensive system with dynamic roles, while Bob Mpinganjira stacked the Wanderers midfield to dominate play.

Wanderers drew first blood in the 24th minute. Blessings Singini rose highest to meet Isaac Kaliati's corner, nodding past goalkeeper George Chikooka at the near post. Silver Strikers, despite enjoying more possession, went to the break trailing and frustrated.

The Bankers returned from recess with fire. They pressed relentlessly, winning territory and set pieces. Their breakthrough came in the 77th minute when a long throw from MacDonald Lameck forced Felix Zulu into a handball inside the box. Captain Maxwell Paipi stepped up -- calm, clinical -- and buried the equalizer.

With no winner after 90 minutes, the final marched into penalties.

What followed was chaos, nerves, and raw emotion.

Chikooka became the Bankers' hero, saving three penalties, while Wanderers also faltered -- two misses proving costly. On the opposite end, Dalitso Khungwa produced fine saves of his own, but Silver Strikers held their nerve just long enough.

Full-time: 1-1

Silver Strikers win 5-4 on penalties

Singini, despite ending on the losing side, was deservedly voted Man of the Match for a commanding midfield performance.

This is the second FDH Bank Cup title for Silver Strikers, adding to the Charity Shield they lifted earlier this season.

Mpinganjira admitted the day slipped away from his side:

"We didn't play our usual game. Penalties are unpredictable. We move on and focus on the league," he said.

Mgangira praised his squad's resilience:

"It was tough. We wasted chances, but the boys worked very hard. I'm happy we have brought this one home," he said.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Fleetwood Haiya commended both teams, saying the performance reflected a growing maturity in the domestic game.

"The standard of play clearly shows our football is developing," he said.

However, fans were left bemused by the quality of kicks beyond the initial takers, as the shootout descended into scuffed finishes and weak efforts -- "as if taken by tired farmers after a day in the fields," one furious supporter said outside the stadium.

For Silver Strikers, none of that matters.

They lift the trophy.

They silenced the league leaders.

And they leave 2025 with silverware in their cabinet.