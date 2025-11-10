Malawi: Ugi Donates K15 Million to Dapp Technical College

United General Insurance (UGI) has donated K15 million to the Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) Malawi towards the improvement of its technical college in Mzimba.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre on Thursday, UGI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Grant Mwenechanya, said the donation forms part of the company's commitment to uplifting communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

"DAPP came up with a proposal, which was aligning with our strategic pillars. So, we decided to assist them because they were talking about training ladies that were a bit unfortunate to proceed with their education," said Mwenechanya.

He added that UGI remains open to strengthening its partnership with DAPP in future projects aimed at empowering young Malawians through skills development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"They have indicated that they have a number of projects that are coming up. Our doors are open," said Mwenechanya.

DAPP Country Director, Moses Chibwana hailed UGI for the timely support, noting that the funds will go a long way in enhancing operations at the Mzimba-based technical college.

"We are proud and grateful, now 60 girls aged 15-19 will be trained and will graduate. This is a project that we are training the vulnerable girls and young women in imparting them vocational skills in fashion and designing. During the training we have organised them to be working in smaller groups," said Chibwana.

DAPP operates several development programs across Malawi, focusing on education, health, agriculture, and community development.