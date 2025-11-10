Kenya: Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti Dies Aged 88

10 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Bishop Emeritus Philip Sulumeti is dead.

The Kakamega Diocese says the Catholic leader passed on November 9 night at Nairobi Hospital.

Sulumeti was the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kakamega since 5 December 2014.

He served as the ordinary of the Diocese of Kakamega since his appointment as the founder bishop on February 1978.

Before that he was the ordinary of the Diocese of Kisumu from 1976 until 1978 when he was transferred to Kakamega.

He served as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kisumu from 1972 until 1976.

Tributes

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop - Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for 'his dedicated pastoral service, humility and commitment to the mission of Christ.'

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bishop Joseph Obanyi, the clergy, religious, lay faithful, and all people of goodwill during this time of sorrow," KCCB stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said 'Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti served God and humanity in great faith following the footsteps of Jesus Christ.'

'In him, was a man of God who spoke the truth and lived by it,' he added.

