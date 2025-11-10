Kenya: Ruto Stands Firm On Plan to Transform Kenya Into a 'First World Nation' By 2055

Nairobi — President William Ruto has defended his long-term vision to transform Kenya into a first-world nation within the next 20 to 30 years, saying critics lack faith in Kenya's potential for rapid development.

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms, industrial expansion, and investment in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"My critics are the same people who did not believe I can transform Kenya, and even now you have refused to accept that we can move our country from a third world country to a first world country. But we are going to shock you. We are going to surprise you, because Kenya in our lifetime is going to move from a third world country to a first world country because we have the plan. We have the vision and we have the resources to do it," he stated.

According to Investopedia, a "first world" country is usually an industrialized, democratic nation with political and economic stability, a capitalist economy, and a high standard of living.

President Ruto on November 2 announced that his government will soon table sweeping proposals in Parliament aimed at transforming Kenya from a third-world nation into a first-world country within the next three decades.

He said the plan which will be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks focuses on major investments in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, targeting a combined budget of about KSh 4.5 trillion.

"We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the plans, and the vision to move Kenya from a third world country to a first world country," Ruto declared.

"I am asking members of Parliament and all leaders to support this plan. In our lifetime, Kenya will move from a third world to a first world country," he added.

According to the President, KSh 1.5 trillion will go toward improving roads, railways, and airports; another KSh 1.5 trillion toward expanding the country's energy sector; and an additional KSh 1.5 trillion to bring two million acres of land under irrigation for food production.

Ruto emphasized that the transformation would not require new taxes, saying the government would rely on strategic partnerships and prudent management of resources to fund the ambitious program.

He also dismissed critics who portray Kenya as a failed state, saying such claims are baseless affirming that under the broad based government framework between Kenya Kwanza regime and ODM party the nation will propel forward.

"Shame on those who say Kenya is a failed state. Kenya is a blessed nation a great nation and we are moving forward because we believe in ourselves, we believe in God, and we believe in our country," he said.

"Where there is unity, God commands a blessing.That's why we have formed an inclusive government because unity is God's will," President Ruto added.