Tanzania: Over 890,000 Students Begin Form Two Exams Today

Dar es Salaam — MORE than 898,000 candidates are sitting for the Form Two National Assessment (FTNA) starting today across mainland Tanzania.

Of these, 2,267 students will take vocational subjects for the first time under the revised 2014 Education and Training Policy (2023 Edition), while 886,999 candidates will sit under the old curriculum.

NECTA Executive Secretary Prof Said Mohamed announced the development in Dar es Salaam recently while releasing the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The candidates include 889,266 school candidates and 9,489 private candidates. Among school candidates, 396,383 are boys (44.57 per cent) and 492,883 are girls (55.43 per cent).

Prof Mohamed also said that 4,390 Form Two candidates with special needs have registered, including:1,674 with low vision, 144 with vision impairment, 999 with hearing impairment, 1,374 with physical impairment and 199 with intellectual impairment.

ALSO READ: Primary exam pass rate climbs to 81.8pc

For private candidates, 4,454 are boys (46.94 per cent) and 5,035 are girls which represent 53.06 per cent. The national assessments will be conducted in 6,238 secondary schools across mainland Tanzania.

All preparations for the 2025 exams have been completed, including distribution of examination papers, answer booklets and related documents to all regions and councils.

Prof Mohamed said that regional and district examination committees must ensure strict security in all exam centres and invigilators must adhere to professional ethics while candidates observe honesty and integrity. School owners and principals are not allowed to interfere with invigilators' duties and any centre that compromises exam security may be closed by NECTA.

Prof Mohamed expressed confidence in teachers' preparation of students over the past two years and urged candidates to follow examination rules.

"The council does not expect any student to engage in fraudulent practices. Any student caught committing fraud will have their results cancelled in accordance with examination regulations," he said. NECTA called on all stakeholders to report any exam malpractice to the relevant authorities.