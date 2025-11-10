Tanzania Holds First Raw Cashew Auction for This Season

Mtwara — TANZANIA has conducted its first auction for raw cashew nuts for the 2025/2026 season, with farmers selling their produce at prices ranging between 3,520/- and 2,550/- per kilogramme.

The auction, conducted by the TandahimbaNewala Cooperative Union (TANECU), took place over the weekend in Tandahimba District, Mtwara Region.

A total of 26,254 tonnes of raw cashew nuts were sold through an online platform under the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX). Speaking shortly after the auction, several cashew growers expressed optimism that prices would continue to rise as more auctions take place.

"We thank God for these prices. This is the first auction and we hope prices will increase as the season continues," said Salum Juma, a farmer from Tandahimba District. TANECU Chairperson Karim Chipora urged farmers to maintain high standards of quality in order to sustain Tanzania's strong reputation in the international market and to attract better prices.

"My sincere call to all cashew growers is to ensure proper handling and storage of their produce to maintain high quality," he said.

Tanzania remains one of Africa's major producers of premium-quality cashew nuts, particularly from Tandahimba and Newala districts, which are known for favorable climatic conditions and strong government support.

Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) Director General Mr Alfred Francis announced that the transportation of raw cashew nuts from main warehouses to Mtwara Port will be carried out around the clock to prevent congestion.

"We have issued directives to all stakeholders to ensure continuous transportation of cashew nuts from warehouses in Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma regions to Mtwara Port," he said.

According to a CBT report, cashew production for the 2025/2026 season is projected to reach 700,000 tonnes, up from 595,000 tonnes recorded in the 2024/2025 season.

The increase in production is attributed to significant government investment, particularly in the provision of agricultural inputs and technical support to farmers.