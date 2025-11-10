South Africa: Escaped Helderstroom Correctional Facility Inmate Rearrested

10 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

An inmate who escaped from custody has been rearrested by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The man, Jakob September, escaped while performing work duties at the Helderstroom Correctional Facility premises in the Western Cape.

"The Department...confirms that inmate Jakob September was successfully rearrested in the Overberg area, Western Cape, at approximately 9pm on Saturday evening, following a coordinated search operation.

"September escaped from the dairy team at around 11am on Saturday morning while performing work duties at the animal grazing area within the prison grounds of Helderstroom Correctional Facility. The 44-year-old male was serving a life sentence imposed in 2011 for rape and murder," the department confirmed.

Following the escape, the department's emergency team, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, and security officials immediately "activated a joint operation to ensure the swift apprehension of the escapee".

"DCS remains committed to maintaining the safe and secure custody of inmates and extends its appreciation to all cluster partners and the local agricultural network for their cooperation and decisive action that led to the rapid rearrest.

"An internal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances that enabled the escape," the department said.

