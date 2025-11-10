South Africa: Two Suspects to Appear in Court Over R3m Abalone Bust

Two foreign nationals, a Chinese and a Malawian citizen, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Monday, following their arrest for the alleged possession of abalone worth over R3 million in Cape Town.

The suspects were apprehended in Amazon Street, Primrose Park, during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the South African Police Service's Operation Lockdown III in collaboration with the Endangered Species K9 Unit.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dion George, has welcomed the successful intelligence-driven operation, which uncovered a drying facility containing 6 400 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R3 520 000.

"This operation demonstrates the unwavering performance of our law enforcement partners in protecting South Africa's marine resources from illegal exploitation," George said.

The suspects have been charged with the possession of abalone. This further underscore the effectiveness of joint initiatives in disrupting poaching networks.

The Minister noted that such actions are vital to the broader strategy to safeguard endangered species and ensure sustainable fisheries management.

This continued enforcement success reflects the international commitments achieved under the Cape Town Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment, adopted during South Africa's Group Twenty (G20) Presidency, which recognises environmental crimes as organised crimes that demand coordinated global action.

"These types of crimes also vindicate the decision taken to uplist dried abalone under Appendix II of CITES, a step aimed at strengthening global trade controls and reinforcing efforts to combat the illegal abalone trade," the Minister said.

The Minister reiterated this support for intensified enforcement against wildlife crime while also emphasising that "every successful seizure brings us closer to preserving our ocean heritage for future generations."