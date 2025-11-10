South Africa: Select Committee On Social Services to Conduct Oversight Visit to the Northern Cape

10 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Select Committee on Social Services will conduct a three-day oversight visit to the Northern Cape starting on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, with a focus on the provincial Department of Health.

The visit will focus on the status of healthcare infrastructure in the province, addressing key areas such as:

The current state of health facilities, including needs for upgrades, new construction and refurbishments.

Project management, specifically delays in project completion and progress on the building and upgrading of hospitals.

Maintenance of health facility infrastructure, including reliance on external service providers and challenges related to water supply.

Expenditure of conditional grants, including concerns around budget cuts, misallocation of funds and their impact on infrastructure and service delivery.

Conditions for healthcare personnel, such as doctors and nurses, and their facilities.

The impact of infrastructure challenges on the delivery of quality healthcare services.

The committee's itinerary includes:

Tuesday, 11 November: Sol Plaatje Local Municipality - Engagement with the provincial Department of Health, followed by on-site inspections at Beaconsfield Clinic, New Mental Health Hospital and Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

Wednesday, 12 November: Ga-Segonyane Local Municipality - Inspections at Tshwaragano Hospital, Wrenchville Clinic, and Kuruman Hospital.

Thursday, 13 November: Kgatelopele and Dikgatlong Local Municipalities - Site visits to Danielskuil and Deportshopop clinics.

The committee is committed to producing actionable recommendations based on its observations during the visit.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

