South Africa: Committee On Women to Review Outcomes of the Stakeholder Engagements On Statutory Rape

10 November 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will today review the key findings and recommendations of the stakeholder engagement on the statutory rape of young girls in the country.

The committee started with stakeholder engagements in Gauteng and in the Eastern Cape provinces. The engagements provided a platform for stakeholders to share insights with the committee regarding the prevalence of statutory rape and the challenges associated with reporting such incidents.

The second leg of the engagements which is already under way consists of public hearings in Parliament, where chairpersons are leading sessions to gather input from relevant stakeholders, focusing on legislative reviews and recommendations.

After the stakeholder engagements, the committee will draft a report outlining findings and recommendations for legislative amendments and improved reporting mechanisms. This report will be submitted to the National Assembly to ensure that findings and recommendations are considered for further action.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Monday, 10 November 2025

Time: 09:00 - 17:00pm

Venue: Virtual Platform

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

