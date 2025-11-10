South Africa: Partners in Environmental Stewardship - How 80-Plus Tgrc Members Are Supporting a Truly Circular Glass Packaging Economy

Every time you raise a glass in South Africa, there's a good chance that The Glass Recycling Company (TGRC) helped make sure that bottle has a future beyond the bin. TGRC powers the nationwide network as South Africa's producer responsibility organisation (PRO) for glass packaging. We bring together more than 80 member companies from the food, beverage, retail, and glass manufacturing sectors to keep glass in use and out of landfills.

TGRC's members pay Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees, and TGRC fulfils the obligations on their behalf under SA's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations. Their contributions fund the infrastructure, entrepreneurs, and buy-back centres - among other incentives - that collect hundreds of thousands of tons of glass each year. From global beverage brands to local packaging producers, every TGRC member plays a part in turning what could be waste into new opportunity.

How membership works

South Africa's EPR regulations require companies that place glass packaging on the market to take responsibility for its collection and recycling, often by partnering with a PRO like TGRC.

TGRC's members meet these obligations by paying EPR fees based on the tonnage of glass packaging they place on the market. These funds are channelled into...