South Africa: Soweto Residents Decry Ongoing Power Cuts Under Eskom's Load Reduction Programme

10 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

In parts of Soweto, electricity is cut twice a day, every day. Eskom's load reduction programme targets areas where illegal connections are common and infrastructure is strained. It makes no exception for prepaid customers.

Eskom's load reduction programme discriminates against the poor, say consumers who are affected by it.

Nosiviwe Nobanda, a Dobsonville, Soweto, resident, said: "Some paying customers who are on prepaid, like my family, are cut off while others are left untouched."

Much of Soweto still suffers from twice-a-day power cuts, despite South Africa largely overcoming load shedding, which peaked in 2023 (the last bout of load shedding occurred briefly in February 2025).

Load reduction refers to an Eskom policy that entails reducing the electricity supply to specific areas to prevent overloading the grid, often due to high demand or infrastructure constraints.

During load reduction, the affected municipalities cut off electricity to areas where there is excessive usage, mainly because of illegal connections. Load reduction affects at least 8.5 million people

The government's plan to end load reduction hinges on smart meters, legal crackdowns and long-overdue infrastructure upgrades. Eskom has promised relief by 2027 -- pending stronger distribution networks and attention to high-risk zones.

