South Africa: A Succession of Sandwiches

In South Africa, every generation that comes of age seems to inherit the same heavy mantle: caring simultaneously for children, parents, and often unemployed siblings or extended family. Gen X is living it now, Millennials are entering their most financially pressured years, and Gen Z may soon be next in line - the newest sandwich generation.

The inherited challenge

Sanlam Corporate's Age of Confidence research shows just how entrenched this cycle has become. Most South Africans will need to work until the age of 80 to retire comfortably - 15 years beyond the official retirement age. At the same time, the 2025 Sanlam Benchmark survey found 59% of people cannot afford or access healthcare in old age.

That shortfall cascades through families. Today's younger workers are increasingly expected to cover medical or living costs for ageing parents, while also raising children and servicing debt. Meanwhile, day-to-day survival demands eat into savings: Benchmark research shows 44% of members have dipped into emergency savings just to make ends meet.

The result? A succession of sandwich generations, each squeezed between competing responsibilities and unable to focus fully on their own long-term financial security.

The growing weight...