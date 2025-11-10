Namibia: Magistrates Strike Threatens Access to Justice - Society of Advocates

The Society for Advocates of Namibia warns that the ongoing nationwide strike by magistrates is severely disrupting the justice system and threatening citizens' right to access justice.

Since last week, no criminal or civil cases have been heard as magistrates continue a work stoppage unprecedented in Namibia's history.

"The Society of Advocates of Namibia expresses deep concern over the unsuccessful negotiations held on 4 November between the chief justice, Peter Shivute, and representatives of the Magistrates' Commission regarding the ongoing nationwide industrial action by magistrates. This occurred despite assurances that the magistrates' concerns are being addressed urgently and carefully through established institutions," says the statement.

Magistrates are showing up at work but are not doing continuances of cases or trial hearings.

Last Friday, the magistrates did not officiate or solemnise civil marriages in some courts.

The society is urging all stakeholders to act flat-out and responsibly to ensure a speedy resolution to the dispute.

They say magistrates are an indispensable constituent in the administration of justice in Namibia and are integral to upholding the rule of law, which remains Namibia' foundational principle of democratic governance and the proper functioning of the legal system.

The strike follows tensions over the government's plan to appoint 27 temporary magistrates until March 2026.

The Magistrates' and Judges' Association, representing 82 magistrates, had earlier threatened legal action over the move and criticised the removal of a 10-year experience requirement for the posts.

