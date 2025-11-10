Kenya: Swedish-Kenyan Ev Maker Roam Opens Share Sale to Private Investors

Nairobi — Swedish-Kenyan electric vehicle (EV) maker Roam has opened its latest fundraising round to private investors for the first time, allowing individuals to buy shares in the company through a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, Europe's largest equity crowdfunding platform.

The initiative is part of Roam's Pre-Series B round, traditionally limited to institutional investors, and seeks to accelerate the expansion of electric mobility solutions across Africa.

The company will offer a limited allocation on a first-come, first-served basis, with early access for those already on the waiting list.

"We've proven that electric mobility is possible, affordable, and scalable in Africa," said Filip Lövström, CEO and Co-Founder of Roam. "This crowdfunding campaign is about inclusion -- we want our community and supporters of our mission to join us as shareholders."

Roam is targeting Africa's $15 billion motorcycle market, one of the fastest-growing globally, by scaling its flagship electric motorcycles and charging network.

Operating from Roam Park in Nairobi, which has an annual capacity of 50,000 units powered by Kenya's 80 percent renewable energy grid, the company partners with Bolt, Hitachi, DHL, TotalEnergies, Wells Fargo, and M-KOPA to expand access and financing for riders.