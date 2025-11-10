Kenya: Swedish-Kenyan Ev Maker Roam Opens Share Sale to Private Investors

10 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Swedish-Kenyan electric vehicle (EV) maker Roam has opened its latest fundraising round to private investors for the first time, allowing individuals to buy shares in the company through a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, Europe's largest equity crowdfunding platform.

The initiative is part of Roam's Pre-Series B round, traditionally limited to institutional investors, and seeks to accelerate the expansion of electric mobility solutions across Africa.

The company will offer a limited allocation on a first-come, first-served basis, with early access for those already on the waiting list.

"We've proven that electric mobility is possible, affordable, and scalable in Africa," said Filip Lövström, CEO and Co-Founder of Roam. "This crowdfunding campaign is about inclusion -- we want our community and supporters of our mission to join us as shareholders."

Roam is targeting Africa's $15 billion motorcycle market, one of the fastest-growing globally, by scaling its flagship electric motorcycles and charging network.

Operating from Roam Park in Nairobi, which has an annual capacity of 50,000 units powered by Kenya's 80 percent renewable energy grid, the company partners with Bolt, Hitachi, DHL, TotalEnergies, Wells Fargo, and M-KOPA to expand access and financing for riders.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.