Liberia: Massive Deforestation Undermines Liberia's Climate Commitments

As world leaders gather in Brazil for the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to reinforce global action on climate change, Liberia's credibility as a forest conservation champion is coming under severe strain. In the Southeastern region of the country, especially Grand Gedeh County, thousands of hectares of pristine forest are being razed to make way for cocoa cultivation -- a trend that environmentalists warn could erase decades of progress in forest protection and climate resilience.

At the heart of the crisis is a wave of deforestation reportedly fueled by Burkinabe farmers, aided by local authorities and land sellers. Reliable reports from communities in the southeast reveal that vast areas of forestland -- including community forests and parts of forest management concessions -- are being cleared and burned to plant cocoa.

"People are clearing forest for cocoa farms using chemicals and burning the roots. This will destroy species, dry up water sources, and worsen environmental degradation," warned Yei P. Neagor, Regional Forester of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

Forests Under Siege

In Gbarzon District alone, affected zones include the Marbo 1 and 2 Community Forests, the Forest Management Contract (FMC-K), and the Dugeh Community Forest -- once critical habitats for biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Satellite imagery and field reports show increasing incursions into forestlands bordering the Krahn-Grebo National Park, one of Liberia's most vital ecological reserves.

The situation is further complicated by weak law enforcement and allegations of complicity among local officials. Reports suggest that despite arrests and fines, many illegal settlers return to the forest within days.

A community elder lamented, "People from outside are selling out our forests to foreigners without our knowledge," said Town Chief Sam Nah of B'hai Nicko said in an interview with reporters a fortnight ago.

Even more troubling, local officials allegedly authorized parts of the forest to be leased, a deal that was heavily criticized--leading to its immediate cancelation. The controversial 30-year agreement signed by Superintendent Alex C. Grant with Burkinabe investor Boubou Sebu reportedly granted 500 acres of forestland for cocoa cultivation--a deal critics say violates the Land Rights Act of 2018, which requires community consent.

A Threat to Liberia's Climate Commitments

Liberia, often hailed as one of the last remaining forest-rich nations in West Africa, has long presented itself as a steward of tropical biodiversity. Its forests -- covering about 43% of the country's landmass -- are not just local treasures but global assets, serving as carbon sinks vital to fighting global warming.

However, the rampant deforestation in Grand Gedeh and other southeastern counties now threatens Liberia's commitments under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) -- the country's climate action pledge under the Paris Agreement. Liberia's NDCs aim to reduce deforestation, preserve forest carbon stocks, and promote sustainable land management.

"What's happening in Grand Gedeh contradicts everything Liberia committed to under its NDCs," says an environmental policy analyst in Monrovia. "If this continues, Liberia risks forfeiting international donor support for forest protection and climate finance."

Indeed, the European Union's Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) with Liberia -- a program designed to ensure sustainable timber exports -- has already been terminated due to Liberia's failure to uphold transparency and enforcement provisions. The EU cited persistent illegal logging and weak governance as reasons for pulling support. The ongoing cocoa-driven deforestation could further isolate Liberia from international funding mechanisms, including the REDD+ program and the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF).

Across West Africa, countries such as Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire -- both major cocoa producers -- have adopted stricter frameworks to balance agricultural expansion with forest protection. Ghana, for example, launched its Cocoa Forest REDD+ Program, integrating smallholder farmers into sustainable production models while combating illegal land clearing. Côte d'Ivoire's Forest Code of 2019 introduced forest restoration targets and corporate accountability measures.

By contrast, Liberia appears to be sliding backward. Analysts warn that without strong enforcement and transparent land governance; the country could lose not only its forests but also its moral standing in regional climate diplomacy.

Adding another layer to the crisis, the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) reports that over 48,000 Burkinabe farmers have been registered in Grand Gedeh County -- with many more reportedly entering illegally through porous borders.

"Rising disputes between Burkinabe and Liberian farmers over shared land and cocoa farming are becoming alarming," cautioned Deputy Comptroller Anthony Putis III of the LIS in an interview in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

Security experts warn that this migration trend, if left unchecked, could trigger social conflicts over land ownership and undermine local livelihoods -- deepening both environmental and human insecurity.

Liberia's forests are a cornerstone of its national identity, economy, and environmental stability. Yet, at a time when the country's delegation is participating in COP30 to advocate for more global climate financing, the situation in Grand Gedeh exposes a painful contradiction: a nation pledging to protect its forests while losing them to uncontrolled agricultural expansion.

"Deforestation at this scale is not just a local issue; it's a national emergency," said one conservation expert. "If Liberia cannot protect its forests, it cannot credibly claim to be a partner in the global fight against climate change."

The unfolding deforestation crisis in Grand Gedeh is a stark reminder that Liberia's environmental future hinges on governance, accountability, and enforcement. As the government appeals for climate finance and international cooperation, its credibility will depend on its ability to curb illegal land sales, prosecute offenders, and enforce conservation laws.

If the current trend persists, Liberia risks not only losing its forests but also its voice in shaping the global climate agenda -- at a time when that voice is most needed.