Uganda: Lango Paramount Chief Odur Ebii Dies At 99

The Lango Cultural Foundation has confirmed the death of its Paramount Chief, Yosam Odur Ebii, who passed away on Monday morning at Lira University Teaching Hospital after battling illness.

According to the foundation's spokesperson, Jacob Ocen, the revered leader had been receiving specialised medical attention for several months before his condition deteriorated.

His passing marks the end of an era for the cultural leadership of Lango, where he served as a custodian of tradition, unity, and community identity for over two decades.

Known for his calm disposition, wisdom, and ability to mediate conflict, Odur Ebii played a central role in preserving Lango heritage and guiding clan leaders on matters affecting the region.

He championed cultural education, community cohesion, and the strengthening of traditional structures, earning respect from elders, youth, political leaders, and religious institutions alike.

Lango Cultural Foundation Prime Minister Frederick Ogwal Oye described the late chief as a stabilising figure whose leadership extended beyond cultural matters into social harmony and advocacy for peace.

"Details about his burial arrangements and official programme are expected to be communicated by the Lango Cultural Foundation in consultation with the royal family and key stakeholders," Oye said.

Odur Ebii also played a critical role during Northern Uganda's prolonged conflict in the early 2000s. At a time when insecurity, displacement, and fear plagued communities, he emerged as a unifying figure, using his traditional authority to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and social cohesion.

He frequently engaged with local leaders, elders, and youth groups to mediate disputes and encourage cooperation with humanitarian actors and government agencies.

His moral authority and deep understanding of Lango traditions allowed him to bridge divides between warring factions, clans, and individuals affected by the insurgency, leaving a lasting legacy that shaped the identity and unity of the Lango people.