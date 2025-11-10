Uganda: Kampala MP Aspirant Luzzi Calls for Death Penalty for Corruption Offenders

Independent Kampala Central Member of Parliament aspirant Abraham Luzzi has outlined a radical anti-corruption agenda that includes introducing the death penalty by hanging for public officials and private sector actors found guilty of causing what he describes as "gross financial loss to government."

In his campaign manifesto, Luzzi argues that Uganda can no longer rely on "ordinary remedies to fight and tame corruption," saying existing measures have failed to deter graft and protect taxpayers' resources.

"The policy is central and non-negotiable," Luzzi states in the document titled Vision for National Transformation.

He argues that corruption is widespread and "without tame," and his approach would ensure accountability at the highest levels of public administration.

Unlike previous legislative proposals focused strictly on public servants, Luzzi's plan extends to "politicians, foreign investors, and the private sector," with offenders required to either repay misappropriated funds within a strict deadline or face capital punishment.

According to the manifesto, suspects would have two to three months to clear the stolen or lost funds including a 10% annual interest charge "or be put maximum sentence to death by hanging in case of failure to pay back government money."

"This shall deter anyone to think about swindling or mismanagement of public funds," Luzzi argues.

He acknowledges the severity of the proposal, warning that "many people shall be affected, including our loved family members and friends as many have been beneficiary to these treacherous behaviours at the expense of poor Ugandans."

The proposal includes a "fast-track anti-corruption prosecution system" where cases involving financial loss must be concluded within two months, significantly faster than the current judicial timeline.

If passed, the law would also "compel complete recovery of assets whether in cash, land, buildings, vehicles, or offshore accounts." Recovered resources would be redirected into what the manifesto terms a National Recovery Fund.

Additionally, the law would impose percentage-based fines and a permanent ban from holding public office or receiving government contracts for all convicted persons.

Luzzi contends that anti-graft efforts must begin in Parliament and key government structures, citing excessive spending on public officials, judicial officers and MPs.

He lists corruption as occurring from "Budget framing, allocations, appropriation," to "exorbitant and fat allowances, wages, salaries and privileges."

The manifesto claims that lawmakers have a duty to "enact laws that immunise the rampart graft of government money right from budget framing and appropriation, trimming off luxurious allowances and privileges among others."

Uganda currently retains the death penalty in law but has not carried out executions in years. Introducing capital punishment for economic crimes would make the country one of the few in the world to do so.

Human rights groups have previously criticised harsh penalties against corruption suspects, warning they risk abuse in politically charged cases.

However, Luzzi argues that the economic damage caused by graft justifies uncompromising enforcement.

He describes Uganda as "trapped by inefficiency, corruption, and inequality," and asserts that his proposals would establish "a no corruption zone."

Luzzi positions his campaign as a personal and national call to action.

"Fight against corruption begins with me, with you," his manifesto reads a slogan he says reflects shared responsibility in ending what he sees as a culture of impunity in public finance.

The Kampala Central race is expected to be fiercely contested, with corruption, service delivery and economic hardship among the major voter concerns.

Luzzi hopes his punitive approach will resonate with constituents who believe the current system has failed to protect public funds.