Uganda: WFP School Meals Transform Lives, Boost Learning in Karamoja

As Uganda prepares to implement a nationwide school feeding programme, thousands of children in the Karamoja sub-region are already benefiting from a similar initiative run by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The project is transforming not only education but also nutrition and community resilience in one of the country's most food-insecure regions.

At Kalongor Primary School in Kaabong District, pupils eagerly line up for their first meal of the day -- breakfast. A few miles away at Pajar Primary School, laughter fills the air as children enjoy a hot lunch, often the only meal they will have that day.

According to Kizito Okello, Headteacher of Pajar Primary School, the WFP-supported school feeding programme has significantly boosted both enrollment and attendance.

"We now have over 2,000 pupils, compared to less than 1,000 before the feeding programme began," he said.

In Karamoja, where drought and chronic food shortages have long made parent-led feeding impossible, the WFP meals have become a lifeline.

Bosco Ochieng, the Food Focal Point Person at Kalongor Primary School, explained that daily meals are measured based on attendance and typically include posho or rice, beans, cooking oil, and salt.

Vegetables grown from the school garden are added to make the meals more nutritious.

Currently, over 255,000 children in 320 schools across Karamoja receive daily school meals -- keeping them healthy, focused, and in class.

Pupils like Ruth Asio of Namalu Primary School say they enjoy the vegetables because they "keep us healthy and make the food taste better."

Beyond meals, the WFP supports schools to grow orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, rich in Vitamin A, to improve dietary diversity.

The vines are also distributed to nearby communities to combat malnutrition and enhance household food security.

Dorothy Adongo, headteacher of Kalongor Primary School, says her school now supplies vines to neighbouring villages.

The initiative has also become a vehicle for knowledge transfer. Mariam Nakiwu, a programme officer with AFI, noted that pupils are trained in vegetable growing and sweet potato cultivation and later teach their families these skills during holidays -- a practice that strengthens both home nutrition and resilience.

Environmental conservation forms another pillar of the programme. WFP supports schools to plant trees and adopt energy-efficient cookstoves to protect Karamoja's fragile ecosystem. Some schools, such as Pajar Primary, have even built greenhouses to produce vegetables.

Losilo Philip, a pupil at Pajar, says he is proud to participate in greenhouse farming after missing such opportunities at his previous school.

Deputy Headteacher Bosco Willy Obwoch said their greenhouse yields tomatoes, green peppers, eggplants, and sukuma wiki, while the school also cultivates sweet potatoes.

Local leaders say the programme is reshaping the region. Kaabong District Senior Education Officer Maximilian Loturi noted that school meals have improved attendance and academic performance.

"Without WFP support, most schools would be empty," he said.

Rebecca Nyagai, Principal Human Rights Officer in Kaabong, said cattle raids have left many families unable to feed their children.

"The school feeding initiative helps families support their children's education by easing the food burden at home," she explained.

WFP's Head of Area Office for Karamoja, James W. Kingori, said the impact has been significant. "Enrollment and retention have increased by 16 percent," he revealed.

As Uganda prepares to implement its national school feeding policy, Karamoja stands as living proof that a simple plate of food can change lives -- one child, one meal, and one classroom at a time.