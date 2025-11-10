Uganda: Minister Amongi Mourns Death of Lango Paramount Chief Odur Ebii

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi Akena, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Yosam Odur Ebii, the Lango Paramount Chief, who died on Monday morning at Lira University Teaching Hospital.

In a statement, Minister Amongi reflected on her long and close working relationship with the late cultural leader, which began during his election as Wonnyaci me Lango while she served as the Woman MP for Apac District.

She described Mzee Yosam as a visionary leader who united the Lango community and strengthened its cultural institutions.

"Mzee Yosam was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to safeguarding the cultural heritage of Lango," Amongi said.

"He brought together clan leaders to establish strong governance structures and promoted the protection of customary laws and cultural values."

According to the minister, Odur initiated several key byelaws to address social challenges, including child marriage, domestic violence, and defilement.

He also championed initiatives to safeguard customary land rights by codifying the rights of women and children -- reforms that she said enhanced social cohesion and the dignity of vulnerable groups within the community.

Minister Amongi described the late Wonnyaci as not only a cultural leader but also a father, grandfather, uncle, and mentor whose wisdom touched countless lives across Lango and beyond.

She urged the people of the sub-region to remain united as they honor his memory.

"Let us unite as a community to pay tribute to our elder and ensure he receives the send-off he deserves," she said.

Yosam Odur Ebii's contributions to Lango's cultural, social, and legal systems are expected to be remembered as a lasting legacy -- particularly his advocacy for women's and children's rights and his commitment to fostering unity among the Lango people during his reign as Wonnyaci me Lango.