Uganda: Luzzi Proposes Cutting Parliament to 80 MPs, Slashing Salaries By 75%

Independent Kampala Central Member of Parliament aspirant Abraham Luzzi has unveiled a sweeping proposal to reduce Uganda's legislature from 529 MPs to just 80, arguing the drastic cut would save hundreds of billions of shillings annually and improve efficiency in government.

In his campaign manifesto, Luzzi says the current Parliament is too expensive for the country to maintain, claiming it "costs taxpayers Shs 500 billion annually or more even."

He argues that reducing MP numbers to 80 would free up "Shs 415 billion each year," enough, he says, to fund major service delivery priorities.

"These are funds sufficient to provide universal secondary education or improve national healthcare and skilling incubation centres to create jobs for youths among others," the manifesto states.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Luzzi contends that a smaller Parliament would "enhance efficiency, accountability, and decision-making is speedy," and would reduce the burden of public spending at a time when the economy faces high debt and limited resources.

The proposal is paired with a sharp reduction in MP pay. Luzzi is calling for monthly remuneration including all allowances to be capped at a taxable Shs 10 million.

He says current compensation packages, estimated at Shs 40 million or more per MP per month, represent "greed and unbalanced leadership."

He argues that lawmakers should be motivated by service, not private benefit. Rationalising salaries, he says, will "align leadership remuneration with national economic realities and attracts individuals motivated by service rather than personal gain."

According to Luzzi's calculations, this reduction alone could save Shs 120 billion or more annually.

The manifesto also calls for eliminating legislator vehicle allowances and grants, projected to recover an additional Shs 15 billion.

Luzzi's reform blueprint goes further proposing the elimination of Special Interest Group seats. He calls for the removal of Woman MPs, Workers' MPs, Youth MPs, Persons with Disabilities MPs and Army MPs, arguing that the system is outdated, unfair and costly.

"There is not need of a woman district MPs, people with disabilities, Youth MP representatives, workers MP Army etc. It must be abolished immediately to cut off costs and promote Office," the manifesto states.

He adds that "All citizens deserve equal representation regardless of social category," insisting leadership should be earned on "merit," not reserved for designated groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The document also proposes eliminating by-elections, replacing them with an automatic succession system in which the runner-up in the previous election assumes the office if a seat becomes vacant.

Luzzi says this would save taxpayers Shs 10-20 billion annually currently spent on fresh polls.

Reforms to the Executive are also highlighted, including limiting Cabinet to 50 ministers, a move Luzzi says would save Shs 50 billion and eliminate duplication.

Further, he proposes banning ministers from holding parliamentary seats at the same time, arguing it would eliminate conflicts of interest and ensure "Ministers focus on execution and MPs on oversight."

Luzzi describes the reforms as necessary to restore integrity and financial discipline in government, positioning his proposals as a challenge to a political system he says rewards privilege over public service.

He argues that leadership should be a "sacred trust, sacrifice, voluntary, commitment and receptibility not a privilege."