South Africa: King Misuzulu Marries Third Wife in Quiet Royal Ceremony

The royal wedding between King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Queen Nomzamo Myeni went ahead in Nongoma despite low attendance and controversy.

Few royal family members attended the ceremony, while political guests included Julius Malema and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini married his third wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, in a traditional ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Sunday.

The wedding went ahead despite low attendance and controversy over the king's choice of bride, who has three children from previous relationships.

Only a few royal family members attended, while most were absent, including amakhosi and amabutho from outside Nongoma. Those from other areas did not attend because no transport was arranged.

The ceremony began around 1pm and was led by the Nazareth Baptist Church, as both the king and Myeni are members. The couple exchanged vows and danced together in the kraal in front of about 1,000 guests. Myeni became emotional during the vows.

The celebrations started on Friday with an umkhehlo ceremony in Jozini, which also saw a low turnout.

Queen Myeni's spokesperson, Vuyolwethu Sibiya, said the wedding went ahead despite efforts to stop it. "People have their own agendas," he said.

