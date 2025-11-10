Liberia: Locals Demand More From China Union Ahead of MOU Signing

Ahead of the official signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding or MOU between China Union Investment Liberia Limited and the United Workers Union Of Liberia (UWUL), with the affected communities of the company's operations on the other side on Monday November 10, 2025, members of the affected communities say if the company does not live up to the MOU, it means the Chinese do not want to operate in the area.

They threatened that either the company does what it signed up to or leave because they are now demanding and not begging. The disappointed affected community members both from Margibi and Bong Counties say they will take unspecified actions that will not be good for the company.

According to them, China Union's Management is always in the constant habit of reneging on agreements between it and the Government of Liberia, especially, downplaying the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). They added that the company does not also honor its own commitments to the workers and the locals, but it is consistent with making life unbearable for them.

Their expressions were made during an interview with this paper on Friday at the administrative building where they have gone to form part of the crafting of the MOU, where the company's management team, the Ministries of Mines and Energy, Labor, Internal Affairs and the Office of Margibi County District #4 lawmaker, were also in attendance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Preceding their warning, members of the affected communities and the workers of the company had recently staged a peaceful protest in Bong Mines, halting all operations of the Chinese Company.

Their protest drew gov't's attention, followed by immediate actions which even saw a fine being imposed against the company by gov't with specific reference to the company's deliberate denial of gov't's inspections at its operational facilities.

Prior to Friday's warning, representations of the affected communities emphasized that if nothing is done about the current situations persisted by China Union, the recurrence of the bloody Kenjol incident will take place. They accused the company of ordering the Police Support Unit or PSU assigned to the mines to brutalize them.

"Upon signing this agreement, if the Chinese fail, then, I don't know by fire or force. Either you do it or you leave." Abraham P. Binda of Bong Mines explained. "What we will do as affected communities if China Union does not hold to this agreement signed, then definitely, the company, China Union does not want to mine our mountain because the mountains belong to us and those mountains are the only opportunity we of Fuamah District have."

He lamented that the company cannot come to Liberia with Chinese to take the money and all the opportunities the residents are supposed to benefit back to China. "So, if the Chinese will not be willing to live up to the agreement, I don't think the company is willing to stay."

He noted that further serious actions will be taken against the China Union in case of any failure this time around.

Emmett Augustine Kiang, one of the affected community members, said "What is in the new agreement we signed in the memorandum of understanding, we think it's in the interest of the affected communities if China Union will be able to live up to what we have put to pen and paper. If they don't live up to it, the affected communities will take their stance, and they will take actions. We will not tell you the actions we will take because our actions will be unspecified."

Aaron G. Morris, youth chairman from Gianmosue Clan in Margibi District #: 4 stated that their actions will be very drastic against the company if it fails to live up to the agreement this time and continues to maltreat them.

The locals raised numerous issues against the company which they are demanding to be addressed immediately because they have prolonged.

The pertinent issues they raised include the lack of basic services, unsafe working environments, and unfair employment practices. The residents and workers highlighted unsafe working environments, unfair employment practices, underpayment of laborers likened to slavery, lack of electricity and communication services (no local radio station), poor farm-to-market road connections, the absence of school activities and vocational training programs, inadequate medical facilities, and severe deficits in sanitation and safe drinking water, and lack of housing units for workers.

They also accused labor authorities of selling out local jobs, claiming that the Ministry of Labor has "sold our jobs to the Chinese," leaving us without meaningful employment opportunities.

"We are tired; therefore, we must stand for the future of our children," the petition states, urging the government to intervene and ensure that the natural resources meant for the benefit of Liberians actually serve their people.

Meanwhile, the petitioners are demanding that China Union re-open the Bong Mine Hospital to provide necessary healthcare services to workers and surrounding communities, as mandated under Section 10 of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA). They further called for the establishment of an ambulance station at the mine to address emergencies promptly.

In addition, they insist on securing general employment mainly for those affected locals and insist on improving health and safety protocols under Section 9.1 of the MDA.

Safe drinking water and bottled water supply, a basic human right, is another urgent demand from the communities, referencing Section 9.5 of the MDA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A major point of contention is the presence of Chinese nationals operating equipment and vehicles that locals believe should be run solely by Liberian workers (Section 11.1 MDA).

The petitioners also call for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) tailored for current workers and a stoppage of what they describe as illegal deductions from workers' National Social Security and Warfare Cooperation (NASSCROP) contributions.

They further demand an end to third-party employment practices within the mine and called for timely payment and updating of NASSCROP benefits. The residents and workers demanded that housing provisions must be improved for employees according to Section 9.3 of the MDA, as is the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Many former workers who have been laid off seek reinstatement as outlined in Section 14.5 of the agreement.

Access for labor inspectors to the mine should be eased (Section 8.3 of the Draft Work Agreement), the establishment of a liaison office for affected communities is requested, and the continuation of the existing workers' union, "Courage," is strongly insisted upon.

They plead for the government's action to protect their rights, improve their living standards, and hold China Union accountable for commitments and agreements made with the Liberian government and affected communities.