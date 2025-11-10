Zimbabwe: Church Volunteers Tackle Litter in Glen Norah As Call for Clean Living Grows

Members of the Johane Masowe Chishanu Graspa Church popularly known as Masowe4ED led a major clean-up campaign in Glen Norah B on Friday in a show of community action aimed at promoting hygiene and environmental awareness.

The initiative, held under the government's First Friday National Clean-Up campaign targeted the road leading to the Trabablas Interchange an area long affected by litter and poor waste management.

Dozens of congregants took part in the exercise, sweeping roadsides, collecting rubbish,and donating waste bins to encourage residents to maintain a cleaner environment.

Speaking during the event, Masowe4ED National Chairperson Onwell Vengesa said the church was committed to supporting national development goals through community involvement.

"The church is not just a place of worship; it must also lead by example in taking care of the environment and setting standards for clean living," Vengesa said.

Local residents praised the effort, saying the campaign had brought much-needed attention to an area that had been neglected for years.

"This area had been neglected for a long time. We are grateful someone is finally taking the lead," said one local vendor.

The clean-up campaign is part of a wider commitment by the faith-based organisation to promote a clean, safe and sustainable environment in line with national policy.

Masowe4ED pledged to hold similar activities in other parts of Harare and across the country reinforcing the message that cleanliness is both a civic and spiritual duty.