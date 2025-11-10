Congo-Kinshasa: A Return to Peace and Dignity - Monusco's DDR&S Section Supports Foreign Ex-Combatants Toward a New Beginning

press release

At the heart of the efforts of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), the Disarmament, Demobilization, Reintegration and Stabilization (DDR&S) Section continues its daily efforts to support members of foreign armed groups who choose to leave the bush, lay down their weapons, and return to their country of origin safely and with dignity.

"Behind every return, there is a story of courage and hope. These voluntary repatriations show that dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation can pave the way to lasting peace in the region," said Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Head of MONUSCO.

"MONUSCO, in close collaboration with Congolese and Rwandan authorities, remains fully committed to ensuring that each return takes place with dignity, security and full respect for everyone's rights," she added.

Between January and October 2025, the DDR&S Section facilitated, in collaboration with the Rwandan Commission for Demobilization and Reintegration, the voluntary repatriation to Rwanda of 44 ex-combatants, mainly members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Rwandan armed group operating primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as 54 of their dependents - 98 people in total.

In transit centers supported by MONUSCO, these individuals and their families receive a dignified welcome, logistical support and psychological assistance, and constant protection throughout the return process. For many, it is the beginning of a new chapter."The life we lead in the forest is not a dignified life. That is why I call on my brothers and sisters still in the bush to join MONUSCO to return in peace and security," says an FDLR member who surrendered to MONUSCO.

The testimonies shared by MONUSCO reflect the journey taken: hunger, fear and isolation have given way to relief and hope for a fresh start. "To those who say that MONUSCO has closed its doors, I answer that it is false: I myself was surprised to arrive there in complete safety," testifies another ex-combatant.

For these men and their families, the return symbolizes a break with violence and an opportunity for reintegration into society. By facilitating these operations, MONUSCO, through its DDR&S Section, helps reduce the foreign armed presence on Congolese territory and strengthen the security of local communities.

Through these efforts, MONUSCO reaffirms its commitment to supporting every step toward lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo, working hand in hand with national authorities, local communities and its regional and international partners.