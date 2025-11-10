Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Over 200 Congolese Soldiers Trained By Monusco to Better Protect Civilians

press release

More than two hundred soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), members of the "Tiger" battalion, completed a one-month training course this Wednesday, November 5, at the Diango military training center, about thirty kilometers from Bunia, in Ituri province. Led by MONUSCO Blue Helmets, this session aimed to strengthen their skills in combat tactics, operational discipline, and international humanitarian law (IHL).

Soldiers better prepared for field challenges

From October 6 to November 5, 2025, the soldiers followed an intensive program covering light weapons handling, ambush and counter-ambush tactics, survival techniques in red zones, and close combat. A specific module was devoted to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, to ensure that operations comply with international standards and strengthen trust between populations and security forces.

Designed for 445 soldiers, the training brought together over two hundred participants. Simultaneously, the Nepalese engineering company trained twenty-nine soldiers in heavy vehicle operation, an essential skill for mobility and logistical support.

Military cooperation in service of peace

Nepalese, Indonesian, and Bangladeshi instructors provided the training, illustrating the cooperation between UN contingents and Congolese forces in the fight against armed groups active in the Djugu and Irumu territories.

During the closing ceremony, the military governor of Ituri, General Johnny Luboya Nkashama, presented certificates to the participants, in the presence of MONUSCO representatives and local authorities. He praised the continuity of the partnership between the Mission and FARDC. "Since we have been working with MONUSCO, several training sessions have been organized. They contribute to strengthening the capacities of our troops in the field."

Addressing the soldiers, he added: "I congratulate you for your commitment and discipline. Self-confidence and cohesion are essential in executing any mission."

Ongoing support

A few weeks ago, 120 soldiers had already received training on the use of heavy weapons, drones and GPS systems, as well as military communication and casualty evacuation. A new session, focused on combat in forest environments and led by the Brazilian contingent, is planned before the end of the year.

These initiatives demonstrate the constant partnership between UN and Congolese forces, united by the same objective: to protect civilians and consolidate peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo.