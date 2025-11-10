Sudan: Ruto Says Both SAF and RSF Anarchists, Roots for People's Government in Sudan

Nairobi — President William Ruto has described Sudan's warring factions -- the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) -- as "cut from the same cloth," insisting neither can deliver a solution to the country's devastating conflict because both rely on military force rather than political dialogue.

Speaking in an Al Jazeera interview in Doha, Ruto said the war in Sudan is rooted not in security issues but in governance failures, calling for a shift toward inclusive civilian leadership.

"Both RSF and SAF are cut from the same cloth -- they are a product of the overthrow of a people's government," Ruto said in an interview aired Sunday.

"These two generals have no solution for Sudan because both believe in solving problems using military means, which is not a security problem; it is a governance problem."

Ruto's comments came amid ongoing accusations from Khartoum that Nairobi is siding with the RSF, which recently seized the city of El Fasher in western Darfur after an 18-month siege that caused widespread starvation and sparked reports of mass atrocities.

When asked about claims by Sudan's military government that Kenya supports the RSF -- including alleged arms shipments through the United Arab Emirates -- Ruto dismissed the allegations.

"Absolutely false," he responded.

"Kenya is a great democratic country -- the only place in East and Central Africa where people can come and meet freely from every part of the world."

Nairobi meetings

He explained that the controversial February meeting in Nairobi, cited by Sudan's junta as proof of Kenya's alleged involvement, was not an RSF political gathering but an assembly of Sudanese civil society, faith-based leaders, women's groups, and activists discussing their country's future.

"The meeting in Kenya was attended by civil society, church groups, Muslim leaders, and women. Such meetings have been held in Tripoli, in Addis -- people come to Nairobi because it is a free space," Ruto said.

He noted Kenyan has faced similar claims from other nations in the region insisting that all its dealing remain transparent.

"I can tell you for a fact that Kenya, being a democratic country, is often accused. DRC accused us -- oh, there were people meeting in Nairobi. Sometimes I don't even know they are meeting in Nairobi," he said.

"Because we are a free and democratic country, we do not ban people from coming to Nairobi. We just deal with criminals, not people who are seeking civil liberties and space to express themselves."

Khartoum has repeatedly accused Nairobi of violating Sudan's sovereignty after hosting the February meeting where RSF-aligned groups signed a declaration aimed at forming a parallel government.

The Sudanese junta condemned the event as a "flagrant act of deception" and a "blatant violation" of international law, warning neighboring states against engaging with what it called an "illegitimate entity."

Sustained accusations

Ruto's remarks follow months of political scrutiny at home.

In February, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that Ruto had business dealings with RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, including claims of involvement in illegal gold trade -- allegations the government has denied.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi has repeatedly defended Kenya's neutrality, saying the country's engagement with Sudanese actors reflects its "commitment to peace and stability" in the region.

The latest statements also follow renewed fighting in Darfur, where the United Nations has reported summary executions, sexual violence, and mass displacement following the RSF's capture of El Fasher.

The RSF has since agreed to a US-backed humanitarian ceasefire proposal to allow aid access, though Sudan's military leadership has yet to respond.

Civil war erupted in Sudan in April 2023 between the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and the Sudanese Armed Forces under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The conflict has since created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, displacing millions and leaving over 25 million people in urgent need of assistance.