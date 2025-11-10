Somalia: Somali Lawmakers Declare October 14 a National Day of Remembrance

10 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's lower house of parliament on Sunday approved a resolution designating October 14 as a national day of remembrance to honor victims of terrorist attacks across the country.

The resolution, which aims to commemorate the deadly 2017 truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed hundreds of people, was adopted by a show of hands. A total of 137 lawmakers voted in favor, two voted against, and one abstained.

Speaker of the House of the People Aden Mohamed Nur "Madobe" presided over the session, during which lawmakers emphasized the importance of recognizing the resilience and unity of the Somali people in the face of terrorism.

Authorities said the day will be observed annually to remember those who lost their lives in the 14 October 2017 attack -- one of the deadliest in Somalia's history -- and to reaffirm the nation's commitment to defeating the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The move comes as Somalia continues to combat militant groups, including Al-Shabaab, which have carried out repeated attacks targeting civilians and government institutions.

