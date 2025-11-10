Namibia: Education Fraud Exposed in Erongo Region

Deputy director for programmes and quality assurance in the regional education office, Natalia Guriras (55), appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday on multiple counts of corruption.

She along with Betty Somses (44) were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at Swakopmund on Wednesday.

According to warrants of detention issued by the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, Guriras faces six counts of contravening Section 43(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, while Somses faces six counts under Section 35(3)(b) of the same act for allegedly providing false information to a public body.

The arrests relate to allegations that the directorate of education in the Erongo region provided false information to the University of Namibia in 2018 to facilitate the admission of Somses into the junior primary education diploma programme.

The programme is funded by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture and is intended for unqualified teachers currently teaching in schools.

The ACC says it is alleged that the directorate indicated that Somses was employed as a teacher at Daleen Pre-Primary School, which is alleged to not exist in the Erongo region.

The commission states that this resulted in an administrative officer being enrolled in a training programme exclusively reserved for unqualified teachers.

Both accused were detained at the Swakopmund Police Station before appearing in court.

The magistrate granted each accused bail of N$10 000 with conditions, including that they do not interfere with witnesses, hand in all travel documents, and may not leave the Swakopmund district without notifying the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 24 August 2026 for plea and trial.

