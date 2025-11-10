Namibia: Education Fraud Exposed in Erongo Region

9 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Deputy director for programmes and quality assurance in the regional education office, Natalia Guriras (55), appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday on multiple counts of corruption.

She along with Betty Somses (44) were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at Swakopmund on Wednesday.

According to warrants of detention issued by the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court, Guriras faces six counts of contravening Section 43(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act, while Somses faces six counts under Section 35(3)(b) of the same act for allegedly providing false information to a public body.

The arrests relate to allegations that the directorate of education in the Erongo region provided false information to the University of Namibia in 2018 to facilitate the admission of Somses into the junior primary education diploma programme.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The programme is funded by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture and is intended for unqualified teachers currently teaching in schools.

The ACC says it is alleged that the directorate indicated that Somses was employed as a teacher at Daleen Pre-Primary School, which is alleged to not exist in the Erongo region.

The commission states that this resulted in an administrative officer being enrolled in a training programme exclusively reserved for unqualified teachers.

Both accused were detained at the Swakopmund Police Station before appearing in court.

The magistrate granted each accused bail of N$10 000 with conditions, including that they do not interfere with witnesses, hand in all travel documents, and may not leave the Swakopmund district without notifying the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to 24 August 2026 for plea and trial.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.