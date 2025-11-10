Namibia: Kavango East Leads Surge of Independent Candidates

The Kavango East region has recorded the highest number of independent candidates for the upcoming regional council elections, reflecting growing dissatisfaction within political parties.

This is according to Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) data shared during a press briefing on Monday.

A total of 68 independent candidates will be contesting in the regional council elections, with 10 contesting in the Kavango East region, eight in the Otjozondjupa region, and seven in the Omaheke and Zambezi regions.

Rundu acting chairperson Partrick Kashare, who is an All People's Party member, says the majority of the independent candidates are from Swapo.

"The reason why we are seeing so many independent candidates, especially in this region (Kavango East), is due to development limitations, especially in Swapo.

"They are being told not to take development to that village or area because of a political party having support there.

"The individuals, most especially from Swapo, have seen that for the region to flourish it needs someone who will stand for the people, hence they chose to go that route," he says.

Kashare claims people buy positions in some parties, leading individuals to rather campaign as independent candidates.

The Popular Democratic Movement last month fired top party members after they chose to stand as independent candidates.

Kashare says no one can hold such individuals accountable as they are not affiliated to any political party.

He says independent candidates risk looking out for themselves and those who support them, which could lead to the unequal distribution of development.

This year's figure (68) shows a reduction compared to the 2020 regional elections, with a total of 87 independent candidates.

Rehoboth Urban west constituency candidate and former Landless People's Movement member Harald Kambrude, who was expelled by the party for expressing his intention to campaign as an independent candidate last month, says he was "left to dry out" by the party.

He says he never received support and claims internal plots against him.

Kambrude says he openly told the party leadership in 2022 that he would run as an independent candidate should he divorce the party.

He says the rift started when he refused to participate in campaigns.

"I have worked without the support of my party for the past five years, and many parties create this perception of support while its merely empty promises.

"You are left to dry out without support and face the people demanding the promises the party had made," he says.

Katututra Central independent candidate Alysia Eirises says she chose to go the independent route to inspire young people who are afraid to fight for change.

Former Independent Patriots for Change councillor Ciske Smith-Howard, who has now joined the Swakopmund Residents Association, says she was unable to fully be herself as the party dictated what to say, and every statement or plan required the party's approval.

She says she chose to find people who align with the electorate's plight and not with a party.

"An independent candidate or an association is the best way to fight for the lives of the people, because you only report to them and not to a party where everyone is pushing their own agenda."

