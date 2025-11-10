Namibia: It's Time to Transform Namibia's Economy

Namibia's young population, rich resources and strategic location offers us the chance to reshape our economic future but only if we work smart, act fast and innovate boldly.

In a rapidly changing world, simply waiting for growth is not an option. We must create it.

Inspired by historical examples like South Korea, which turned itself into a global industrial power within one generation, Namibia too can rise.

The key? Investing in our people, adding value to our resources, and opening the doors to local and international partnerships that empower, rather than enslave, our economy.

What's stopping us?

Despite Namibia's massive potential in agriculture, tourism, mining, logistics and green energy, we face challenges:

Dependence on imported goods and finished products.

Slow industrial development.

Limited support for youth innovation.

Failure to fully exploit logistics corridors and trade routes.

As a student of international supply chain management, I strongly believe Namibia needs to transform itself from an import-driven to a value-creation economy.

We must process and package locally, build export channels with African partners, and develop hubs that move goods, and skills, and ideas, across borders.

We must turn Namibia into 'Africa's logistics powerhouse'.

Key steps

Empower Local Producers: Provide incentives and technical support for small farmers, fishermen, and entrepreneurs to produce, package, and sell both locally and abroad. Leverage Our Ports and Corridors: Use Walvis Bay and the Trans-Kalahari corridors as bridges to regional trade. Let Namibia be the gateway to Southern African Development Community markets. Invest in Technical Skills: Our education system must train problem-solvers, welders, technicians, software engineers, logistics managers, people who build, fix and create. Partner for Value, Not Just Aid: Whether it's green hydrogen, lithium, or beef, international investment must come with technology transfer, job creation and local ownership.

Leadership for the future

Under a progressive and people-centered vision such as that proposed by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia has a chance to push forward with renewed hope.

Her manifesto points to economic transformation driven by inclusion, innovation and social justice.

But the government cannot do it alone.

We - the youth, workers, farmers, students and business communities - must rise, participate, and build.

As a young Namibian student of international supply chain management, I believe our logistics strength and our people are our greatest currency.

If we connect the dots between resources, education and regional integration, we can transform our economy faster than we think.

Sakeus Mhata, is a student of international supply chain management, and believes it's important to contribute to the national conversation.

