Namibia's Digital Ambitions - Who's Driving the Bus?

As Namibia races towards Vision 2030 with fewer than five years remaining, a critical question demands answers: who exactly is steering our nation's digital transformation?

The architecture of Namibia's information and communication technology (ICT) governance reveals a puzzling landscape of overlapping mandates, fragmented responsibilities, and seemingly parallel initiatives that raise more questions than they answer.

Consider this: the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), through its department of public service information technology (IT) management, oversees e-government initiatives across the public service.

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology holds the mandate to "lay the foundation for the accelerated use and development of ICT in Namibia and coordinate information management within government".

Meanwhile, each line ministry operates its own IT department, presumably making independent procurement decisions.

This fragmented structure begs uncomfortable questions about coordination, efficiency, and accountability.

It's time to take stock

Start with the e-Government Strategic Action Plan (2014-2018), launched with considerable fanfare.

Nearly a decade later, where are the tangible outcomes?

Which services can citizens now access digitally that they couldn't before?

What measurable improvements in transparency and efficiency have materialised?

Then there's Nam-X, the e-government interoperability system that appears in technical documents but remains conspicuously absent from official progress reports.

Is Nam-X operational? Or has it quietly joined the graveyard of well-intentioned but poorly executed government technology projects?

The 2020 Innovation Policy for the Public Sector promised to foster a culture of technological advancement.

Three years on, what innovations can we point to? Where's the evidence of this innovation culture taking root?

Digital dysfunction

Perhaps nothing illustrates our digital dysfunction more starkly than the dismal state of government websites.

Strategic plans from 2014 remain listed as current. Project updates end abruptly in 2018.

Take the procurement page on the OPM website: 33 closed bids from 2025 appear under tenders, yet the notice of award page shows only two 2025 awards, while the awards page itself hasn't been updated since July 2022.

Is this deliberate opacity or mere oversight?

If we cannot maintain basic website content, the simplest digital responsibility, how can we credibly pursue sophisticated e-government transformation?

Fundamentals

The fundamental questions multiply: who controls the government's network infrastructure?

Who ensures technical standards align to enable genuine interoperability?

Who leads infrastructure modernisation?

How is the national ICT budget controlled?

Most critically, who designs and implements information security protocols in an era of escalating cyber threats?

These aren't trivial questions, they determine whether our digital ecosystem functions as a coherent whole or a chaotic collection of isolated silos.

How does the government prevent wasteful duplication?

Are we purchasing multiple licences for the same software across departments?

When procuring telecommunications services, does the government leverage its collective purchasing power, or do ministries negotiate separately, inevitably paying more?

Is there a TechRot on the horizon?

We need Sankwasa-esque technocrats within our ICT departments, individuals with the courage to speak truth to power and convince politicians that digital transformation is about fundamentally reimagining how government serves citizens.

Where are the bold voices willing to demand accountability and refuse to accept stagnation dressed up as strategy?

Vigilance is vital

Yet a word of caution: politicians must remain vigilant.

Not every technocrat has the nation's best interests at heart. Some may pursue personal interests or recommend solutions that serve their cronies rather than Namibia's development goals.

Similarly, ICT service providers bear responsibility beyond profit margins.

They must challenge poor project designs and wasteful procurement, even when silence would secure lucrative contracts.

True patriotism in the technology sector means speaking up when the government is led astray, not profiting from dysfunction.

Namibians deserve answers. We need the government to clarify who holds ultimate responsibility for digital transformation.

We need published progress reports with concrete metrics.

We need transparency about what's working and what's failed.

Most critically, we need an honest assessment of whether our current governance structure serves our technological ambitions or undermines them.

The health industry has a central pharmaceuticals store; isn't it time to establish a central technology, innovation and digital transformation agency?

The clock is ticking on Vision 2030. Our digital future cannot afford continued opacity and fragmentation.

Job Angula is a leading digital transformation strategist and advocate.

