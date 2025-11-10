Namibia: World Bank Supports N$207m Project for Southern African Power Pool

The World Bank has approved to provide technical assistance to the Southern African Power Pool (Sapp) after providing a grant of US$12 million (N$207 million) for the expansion of the electricity market.

The project, also known as the Retrade Sapp, will receive a US$10-million (about N$34.5 million) grant from the International Development Association, alongside a US$2-million grant from the Energy Sector Management Assistance Programme.

The project will help crowd in private capital for transmission, support greater electricity trading and contribute to a more affordable, reliable and cleaner power supply across Sapp's member countries.

Sapp comprises Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

A statement issued by World Bank vice president for eastern and southern Africa Ndiamé Diop says the integration of regional transmission networks is critical to improve the reliability and affordability of electricity in Africa.

"This project will help strengthen cross-border power trade and private investment in energy, contributing to the region's economic growth, diversification and job-creation," says Diop.

Sapp Coordination Centre executive director Steve Dihwa says the partnership will help the members deepen regional integration of the power sector.

He adds that although the southern region has abundant energy resources, many member countries still face persistent challenges in expanding electricity access in an affordable, reliable and sustainable manner.

"This technical assistance will accelerate support to our members in delivering urgently needed, high-quality and resilient energy infrastructure while fostering a supportive environment for increased private-sector investment and cross-border electricity trading."

The project is a step towards the Africa Single Electricity Market.

It also supports Mission 300, an initiative to connect 300 million people to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, by expanding regional power integration.

