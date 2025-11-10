Namibia: Ecn Kunene in Need of More Vehicles for Elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Kunene region has extended the vehicle registration and testing process, as it is experiencing a backlog of over 100 vehicles for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

ECN Kunene election officer Mike Nganjone on Monday said upon enquiry that the commission still requires additional vehicles for election coverage, and has since extended its vehicle collection period from 10 to 14 November to meet its transport requirements for the upcoming elections.

"We have only been able to gather 200 vehicles, and we need 151 more for election coverage to meet the total of 351 vehicles required," he said.

According to Nganjone, areas such as Epupa, Opuwo Rural and Opuwo Urban, along with the Sesfontein constituencies, still need additional cars. He urged vehicle owners to assist the commission with vehicles, noting that the commission has relaxed the 10-year car rule to allow more vehicles, provided they pass the necessary tests.

He stated that only single and double cab bakkies, as well as SUVs and minibuses, will be accepted, stressing that all bakkie vehicles should be equipped with a canopy, noting that vehicles without insurance can also be included.

Meanwhile, Nganjone added that the training for polling officials is proceeding smoothly at all three locations. The Khorixas Community Hall is hosting officials from Outjo, Khorixas and Kamanjab, while training for Opuwo Rural and Urban is taking place at Opuwo Open Market, with Opuwo Primary School serving as the training venue for Sesfontein and Epupa officials.

A total of 1 184 polling officials will serve the Kunene region, organised into 190 teams. Of these, 49 teams are assigned to the Epupa constituency, 18 to Kamanjab, 24 to Khorixas, 32 to Opuwo Rural, 20 to Opuwo Urban, 21 to Outjo, and 26 to Sesfontein.

Additionally, the commission will use a helicopter to reach hard-to-access areas in the Epupa constituency, covering locations such as Sierra Cafema, Skeleton Coast, Otjavaja, Okakora, Otjimborombonga, Eheke-Ratjitindi, Otjiheke-Tjangukutu, Onjezu, Oroviheke-Orokaue and Owena.

The region anticipates a voter turnout of 61 657 for the regional council elections and 23 903 for the local authority elections on 26 November.

- Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.