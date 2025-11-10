Namibia: National Council Members Reflect On 5-Year Tenure

National Council members on Monday reflected on their five-year term where they ensured they passed laws that speak to the needs of the nation.

Swapo parliamentarian Bethuel Tjaveondja described his time in the council as eye opening, having met friends, and urged the incoming members to uphold the standards of the council at all times.

"I represent the Otjozondjupa region, and thank you for putting trust in us to represent the region and the nation," he said.

Tjaveondja urged outgoing members to forgive each other, adding that the intense exchange of words during debates was not to attack anyone but to debate rigorously and no one should take offence.

Parliamentarian Sakeus Nangula said he has learned a lot, particularly about the law through various committee training and international travel.

He expressed gratefulness for the professional guidance he received from National Council chairperson Lukas Muha and National Council secretary Tousy Namiseb.

United Democratic Front Sebastiaan !Gobs, representing the Khorixas constituency, said he will not be coming back to the council because he will be going into politics.

During his reflection, !Gobs said his journey started back in 2005 and it was always difficult to understand the council's ways due to his distance.

He said some of the changes he has observed is the number of council members which increased from 26 to 42.

Muha reminded the members that in politics there is no permanent retirement as institutional memory will always be valuable.

