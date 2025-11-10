Africa: From Mine to Macro - Testament to Africa's Sustainability

For as long as I can remember, I have been a builder.

As a geologist, I learned to read the story of the earth, written in rock layers and mineral deposits. But I soon realised the most valuable resources we have are not only the minerals we extract, but also the people, systems and ideas we build around them.

My journey from the field to the policy table, and now to the international jury for the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation's (Unido's) inaugural One World Sustainability Awards, has been guided by one unwavering belief: purpose and profitability are not just compatible; they are the only sustainable engine for true growth.

It is with immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility that I join this global jury. These awards are a signal, a clarion call, from the United Nations that the era of choosing between economic value and human value is over. We are now in the business of championing those who ingeniously fuse the two.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When we look at the categories - sustainable supply chains, innovative start-ups and women in industry - I don't just see topics; I see the very pillars of the future I have dedicated my career to building in Africa's extractive sectors and beyond.

Sustainable supply chains are the blueprint for equity.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. For too long, the links in our global supply chains, especially in mining, have been forged with opacity, often at the expense of local communities and the environment.

True sustainability means building chains that are transparent, resilient and equitable.

It means ensuring that the wealth from a nation's soil translates into wealth for its people. I will be looking for entries that don't just minimise harm, but that actively create value that is shared, measurable and meaningful from the ground up.

Innovative start-ups are the engine of disruption.

The status quo is a comfortable enemy. It is the bold, the curious and the courageous in start-ups who challenge it. They bring the agility and the audacity to ask, "What if?"

What if we could eliminate mining waste? What if we could trace a mineral's journey with blockchain? What if we could power entire operations with renewable micro-grids? I am eager to be inspired by the pioneers who are not waiting for permission to build a better industrial reality. Their spirit is the lifeblood of a future-ready economy.

Women in industry is the unlocked reservoir of potential.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This category is deeply personal. From co-founding the Women in Mining Association of Namibia to leading the Association of Women in Mining in Africa, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of including women at every level. It is not a 'nice-to-have'; it is a strategic imperative.

When women lead, design and operate, we bring diverse perspectives that de-risk projects, enhance community relations and drive innovation. I will be seeking the stories of women and organisations that are not just breaking glass ceilings, but rebuilding the entire structure to be more inclusive and effective.

Sitting on this Unido jury is more than an honour; it is an alignment of purpose. It is a global stage to validate what I have always known: that the most profitable path forward is the one that lifts everyone up.

To the innovators, disruptors and builders across the globe who are proving this every day, I cannot wait to see your work.

The spotlight awaiting you in Saudi Arabia is for celebration and amplification. Your solutions are the blueprints we need.

Let's continue to build together.

- Zenzi Awases is the president of the Association of Women in Mining in Africa and chairperson of Women in Mining Association of Namibia.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.