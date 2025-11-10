Botswana: Gu Ladies Takes On TP Mazembe

Gaborone — Gaborone United, popularly known as the Red Roses, will face TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in their CAF Women's Champions League Group B clash scheduled for Wednesday.

The Red Roses, making their debut in the continental competition, managed to hold JKT Queens of Tanzania to a goalless draw in their opening match on Sunday.

Coach William Monene said they are fully aware of the challenge posed by TP Mazembe, describing the Congolese side as a strong team and the current defending champions.

However, he was confident of his players, adding that they showed great character against JKT Queens despite missing several scoring opportunities. He said for his team to be in a good position in Group B, it was important that they utilised all scoring chances against TP Mazembe.

Monene noted that TP Mazembe, who lost 1-0 to ASEC Mimosas, would be eager to redeem themselves, making the encounter even more competitive.

Monene said he remained optimistic, citing his team's resilience and tactical discipline in their opening match, adding that the players had learned valuable lessons, particularly in handling pressure during the early stages of the game.

Group B consists of TP Mazembe (DRC), ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), JKT Queens (Tanzania), and Gaborone United (Botswana).

BOPA