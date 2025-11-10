Botswana: Tafic and Gunners Share Spoils

10 November 2025
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Francistown — TAFIC and Extension Gunners shared the spoils in an FNB Premiership encounter played at the Francistown Council Stadium on Saturday.

Despite having home ground advantage, TAFIC failed to impress and the game was evenly matched. The first half saw both teams creating chances, but neither could capitalise.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock. TAFIC's Thabiso Bante had two glaring chances, but failed to convert. The game remained goalless, with both teams neck and neck in the dying minutes of the match.

TAFIC coach Blessing Moyo expressed disappointment with the draw, citing the team's transition period and changes in coaching staff as factors affecting performance.

Gunners assistant coach Stephen Maposa was unavailable for comment and the result leaves both teams at the lower part of the FNB Premiership log, with more work needed to improve their standing.

