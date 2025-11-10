Ghana: NPP Youth Wing Urges Mahama to Declare State of Emergency On Galamsey

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to tackle illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

In a statement signed by National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha, the youth wing expressed alarm over recent events in which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) boss, Prof. Nana Ama Klutse, and her team were reportedly forced to flee from heavily armed galamsey operators.

The group, some dressed in CID vests, allegedly outgunned security personnel during the incident.

The statement described the situation as "frightening" and accused the galamsey operators of bold audacity and impunity.

It criticized the National Security Secretariat for directing the EPA team to retreat, which reportedly resulted in a serious accident.

The NPP youth wing also called for the dismissal of all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in areas affected by galamsey, suggesting that some may have failed in their duties or been complicit.

They further accused the President's Asutifi North MP of leading thugs to attack a team combating illegal mining, challenging presidential authority.

"Danger beckons, and your inaction will break the camel's back," the statement warned, urging immediate action to curb the menace.

Galamsey has been a persistent environmental and security challenge in Ghana, with recent reports highlighting growing violence and clashes between illegal miners and authorities.

By: Jacob Aggrey