Ghana: NPP Youth Wing Urges Mahama to Declare State of Emergency On Galamsey

10 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President John Dramani Mahama to declare a state of emergency to tackle illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

In a statement signed by National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha, the youth wing expressed alarm over recent events in which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) boss, Prof. Nana Ama Klutse, and her team were reportedly forced to flee from heavily armed galamsey operators.

The group, some dressed in CID vests, allegedly outgunned security personnel during the incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement described the situation as "frightening" and accused the galamsey operators of bold audacity and impunity.

Related Articles

It criticized the National Security Secretariat for directing the EPA team to retreat, which reportedly resulted in a serious accident.

The NPP youth wing also called for the dismissal of all metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs) in areas affected by galamsey, suggesting that some may have failed in their duties or been complicit.

They further accused the President's Asutifi North MP of leading thugs to attack a team combating illegal mining, challenging presidential authority.

"Danger beckons, and your inaction will break the camel's back," the statement warned, urging immediate action to curb the menace.

Galamsey has been a persistent environmental and security challenge in Ghana, with recent reports highlighting growing violence and clashes between illegal miners and authorities.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.