Ghana: Dr. Bawumia Concludes Three-Day Tour of Oti Region

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2028 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has ended a three-day tour of the Oti Region with visits to the Akan, Biakoye, Buem, and Guan constituencies.

Dr. Bawumia described the tour as exciting and fruitful, saying it allowed him to engage directly with party members, opinion leaders, and residents across the region.

In a post on his official Facebook page, he expressed appreciation to the people of the Oti Region for their warm reception and continued support.

He noted that their encouragement renewed his determination to work harder for the party's success.

"It was exciting meeting and engaging with all of you in the region, and also receiving assurances of your continuous support for me in all the constituencies," he said.

Dr. Bawumia added that the NPP has a lot of work ahead to ensure victory in January and to position the party strongly for the 2028 general elections.

His visit to the Oti Region forms part of his nationwide engagement with party supporters and stakeholders as he builds momentum toward his presidential ambitions.