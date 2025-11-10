Kenya: ODM 20th Anniversary Fete Kicks Off This Week, Ruto to Grace Founders' Dinner

10 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will kick off its 20th anniversary celebrations with a Disability League Breakfast in Mombasa on Friday, marking the start of a three-day commemoration of the event postponed in October.

The commemoration which will also honour the late party leader Raila Odinga, hailed as the Father of Modern Democracy in Kenya, will feature events attended by founding members including President William Ruto .

Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said ODM@20 commemoration will reflect on two decades of political struggle, sacrifice, and service to the Kenyan people -- and reaffirm the party's vision for the future.

The celebrations will feature a series of thematic events culminating in the Founders' Dinner on Saturday evening at Sarova Whitesands, to be graced by President Ruto.

"ODM@20 is not merely a marker in time -- it is a renewal of our oath to defend democracy, protect hard-won freedoms, and continue the fight for equality, social justice, and a Kenya for all," Dr. Oburu said.

Full Programme of ODM@20

Thursday, November 13:

A special sitting of the National Governing Council (NGC) will precede the main events, focusing on strengthening party structures and charting ODM's strategic direction.

Friday, November 14:

  • 7:00am - 9:00am: ODM Disability League Breakfast
  • 10:00am - 1:00pm: Side-by-Side Summits -- featuring the ODM Women's Summit and ODM Youth Summit
  • 6:00pm - 12:00 midnight: Youth Concert celebrating two decades of activism and political engagement

Saturday, November 15:

  • 7:30am - 2:00pm at Mama Ngina Waterfront - Celebration of Baba's Vision, Achievements & Legacy
  • 6:30pm: ODM Founders' Dinner at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort, where leaders, allies, and friends of ODM will honour the party's journey and reaffirm commitment to its ideals.

Sunday, November 16:

An Inter-Religious Thanksgiving Service will close the commemorations, paying tribute to the life, leadership, and legacy of the party's late leader.

Oburu described the anniversary as a "solemn yet celebratory moment", adding that the party's journey has been defined by resilience, reform, and renewal.

"Together, we shall secure the legacy. Together, we shall secure the future," he said.

