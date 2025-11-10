Uganda: Activists Push for Government Policy to Make Artificial Limbs Affordable for Amputees

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) has urged the government to develop a national policy that will make artificial limbs (prosthetics) more accessible and affordable for amputees across the country.

The call was made during a weekend fundraising marathon organized by NUDIPU in several districts, which sought to raise over Shs 800 million to provide prosthetic limbs to at least 200 people who cannot afford them.

According to NUDIPU, thousands of Ugandans are struggling with permanent disabilities, mainly resulting from road accidents involving boda bodas and motor vehicles.

Current estimates indicate that over 10,000 people have lost limbs, yet most remain without prosthetic replacements due to high costs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Each artificial limb costs more than Shs4 million--an expense out of reach for most low-income earners. Furthermore, the few government hospitals that offer orthopedic services are overwhelmed, with long waiting lists and inadequate facilities.

NUDIPU Chief Executive Officer called on the Ministry of Health to prioritize disability rehabilitation as part of the national healthcare agenda.

"We have many Ugandans who lose their limbs every year, but very few are able to regain mobility because artificial limbs are unaffordable. Government intervention is urgently needed to make these services accessible and affordable," he said.

Health expert Dr. Alex Munyambabazi emphasized the need for government investment in orthopedic infrastructure, local capacity building, and policy reform.

"Many of our orthopedic units are under-equipped and underfunded," he said.

"If government invests in training more specialists, removes taxes on imported prosthetic materials, and modernizes rehabilitation centers, we can greatly improve access to artificial limbs."

NUDIPU reiterated its commitment to promoting disability inclusion and improving health services for persons with disabilities.

The organization said the marathon was part of a nationwide campaign to ensure that every Ugandan amputee--regardless of economic status--can walk again and live a dignified life.