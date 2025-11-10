Uganda: KCCA Launches Drainage Works to Curb Flooding in City Centre

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has begun drainage improvement works along Allen and Ssebaana Roads to address persistent flooding in the city.

The project, which started on Thursday night, involves laying larger culverts to channel stormwater more effectively into the Nakivubo Channel.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, who inspected the ongoing works with her technical team, said the intervention is part of the city's broader plan to modernize infrastructure and make Kampala more resilient to heavy rains.

"We are working tirelessly to improve the city's infrastructure and mitigate the impact of heavy rains," Buzeki said.

"The recent floods showed how vulnerable this area is. Once completed, these works will improve stormwater flow and reduce the flooding that has been frustrating traders and motorists every rainy season."

The Authority has advised motorists and pedestrians to follow safety guidelines and use alternative routes, including Burton Street, William Street, and Wilson Road, as the drainage works continue.

According to KCCA, the project is one of several initiatives aimed at upgrading Kampala's drainage systems to ensure safety, reduce economic losses, and enhance urban resilience.