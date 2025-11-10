Uganda: Kampala Archdiocese Youth Apostolate Run Champions Environmental Conservation

The Kampala Archdiocese Youth Apostolate Run on Sunday drew hundreds of enthusiastic participants united by a shared mission to protect the environment and promote sustainable development through faith.

Organized by Rev. Fr. Dominic Mwebe, the parish priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nansana, the event aimed to encourage youth involvement in environmental stewardship and community development within the church's outreach framework.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajat Minsa Kabanda, who represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja, officially flagged off the run.

She commended the parish for using faith-based platforms to advance environmental consciousness among young people.

"Faith and environmental stewardship must go hand in hand," Kabanda said. "When we nurture young people in faith, we are also nurturing them to love their country, to protect nature, and to build a future that reflects wisdom and development."

Delivering the Prime Minister's message, Kabanda warned that deforestation and poor waste management are key drivers of flooding in Uganda and beyond.

"The cutting down of trees without replanting has become a serious environmental threat," she cautioned. "Communities must embrace tree planting and adopt cleaner energy sources like gas instead of charcoal if we are to reverse the damage."

The event attracted high-profile guests, including the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, and the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Nansana Municipality, Charles Lwanga.

Gen. Katumba commended the youth for their activism and urged all citizens to take responsibility for proper waste disposal. "We all have a responsibility to keep our surroundings clean," he said. "Roadside vendors, households, and businesses must ensure that waste is properly managed. Cleanliness should start from home and extend to the entire community."

He also pledged to support the parish by facilitating the construction of a zebra crossing on Hoima Road to enhance safety for parishioners and children.

"As a parish surrounded by a busy highway, safety is critical," he said. "We shall work together to make sure young people and worshippers can cross safely."

Deputy RDC Lwanga praised the youth for their unity and discipline, while urging vigilance as the festive season and election period approach.

"We all know that such seasons attract criminal elements," Lwanga said. "Let's remain alert, look out for one another, and report any suspicious behavior to authorities."

Rev. Fr. Mwebe expressed gratitude to government officials and the community for their participation and support.

"Our mission is not only to preach the Gospel but also to protect the gift of creation," he said. "Through such initiatives, the youth become ambassadors of both faith and the environment."

The Kampala Archdiocese Youth Apostolate Run is part of a broader Catholic Church initiative aimed at empowering youth and promoting environmental conservation through faith-driven community engagement.