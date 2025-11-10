Uganda: UWA Extends Relief to Sebei Landslide Survivors With Blanket Donations

9 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has provided relief to families affected by the recent landslides in the Sebei Sub-region, donating 500 woolen blankets to support survivors grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.

Commissioner Chemonges Sabila, who led the UWA team, said the support was aimed at bringing comfort and hope to families that had lost property and shelter.

"We understand the immense challenges these families are facing, and we want to assure them of our support during this difficult time," he said.

"The blankets will go a long way in providing warmth and comfort to those who have lost everything."

During the visit, UWA officials also emphasized the role of environmental conservation in preventing future landslides, particularly around the Mt. Elgon ecosystem.

"We urge communities to prioritize tree planting and conservation efforts," Commissioner Sabila said.

"By working together, we can reduce the risk of landslides and protect our environment for future generations."

Local leaders, including Kween County MP William Chemonges, commended UWA for its timely intervention and stressed the need for long-term solutions to address environmental degradation in the region.

"We appreciate UWA's support and commitment to our community," he said.

"We must continue to work together to tackle the root causes of these disasters and ensure a safer future for our people."

The late October landslides left several families homeless across the Sebei highlands, prompting coordinated relief efforts from government agencies and humanitarian partners.

UWA's donation adds to ongoing initiatives aimed at helping affected households recover and rebuild.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

