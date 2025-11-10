Uganda: Rybakina Upsets Sabalenka to Claim Record £4m Prize

Elena Rybakina claimed the biggest payday in women's tennis history by beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in the WTA Finals.

The 26-year-old produced a stunning display to overcome four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka 6-3 7-6 (7-0) in Saudi Arabia.

Because both players came through the tournament undefeated, the prize money on offer was a record-breaking £3.98m - the largest payout offering in women's tennis history.

The prize money tops the £3.74m Sabalenka, 27, earned for winning September's US Open, which was the highest-paying Grand Slam in 2025.

"It's been an incredible week," said Kazakhstan's Rybakina.

"I honestly didn't expect any result so to go so far was just incredible.

"I want to say congratulations to Aryna for being number one for a second year in a row, it's an incredible achievement."

Rybakina, who was the world number six, hit 16 winners during a dominant first-set display.

The 2022 Wimbledon winner saved two break points before winning all four points in the sixth game to go a break up, and held her serve to seal the first set.

With the second set on serve, Sabalenka saved two break points at 4-4 to swing the momentum in her favour.

But, having worked so hard to upset Rybakina's rhythm, Sabalenka let her opponent off the hook by squandering two set points in the next game to level the second set at 5-5.

Sabalenka's failure to level the match affected her tie-break performance, with Rybakina winning all seven points to take home the title.

The victory, Rybakina's sixth over Sabalenka, means she will move up one spot in the rankings to fifth in the world.

A distraught Sabalenka appeared to be in tears as she sat with her coaching team shortly after the match.

"It was not the best performance from me today, but Elena you were definitely the better player," the Belarusian told the crowd.

"You literally smashed me out of the court. I'm happy to see you play your best tennis. Enjoy this beautiful trophy."