Southern Africa: Namibia Faces Backlog of 475 Labour Cases, Delaying Justice

The Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations has expressed concern over a backlog of more than 475 unresolved labour arbitration cases, warning that the delays are denying both workers and employers timely justice.

Speaking at the Law Society of Namibia's annual gala dinner in Windhoek on Friday, the ministry's executive director, Audrin Mathe, said the growing number of pending cases highlighted the need for urgent reform in the dispute resolution system.

"We are currently facing a backlog of over 475 unresolved labour arbitration cases. This is not just a number, it represents hundreds of instances of delayed justice for workers and employers alike," Mathe said.

He urged the legal fraternity to help expand the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to ease the pressure on the arbitration system and deliver quicker outcomes.

"Must every disagreement really end in a full-scale legal battle that costs a fortune and takes years to resolve?" he asked.

"Justice itself is crying out for a faster route. It does not want to be stuck in a traffic jam of motions, counter-motions and postponements. Let us, together, build it an express lane."

Mathe said more lawyers should make themselves available for arbitration and mediation, particularly in labour-related cases, as the slow pace of resolution undermines confidence in the justice system and prolongs workplace conflicts.

He also acknowledged the financial strain on the legal aid scheme, noting that demand continues to outstrip available resources.

Mathe appealed to the law society to work with the government to sustain the programme.

"We implore the law society to assist the government in running a cost-effective and efficient legal aid scheme. This is a duty we share," he said.

Mathe reiterated that access to justice is a shared responsibility between the state and the legal profession.

"No one is above the law and no one is below it. The law must apply equally to all of us," he said.

